Pleasant weekend on tap as we open October

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - October starts this weekend and it’s going to kick off on a slightly mild note around the Stateline. The “Second Summer” pattern looks to also continue into a good chunk of next week too but we’re also tracking another cool down in our not-so-distant future.

It’s going to be pretty much a copy-and-paste weekend around here. Both Saturday and Sunday call for high temperatures in the 70s and skies will be mostly sunny. I do think that Saturday will be a touch warmer but it’ll be overall a good 5-6° warmer than normal. Normal highs drop to 69° starting Saturday as October is a continued cooling month overall. It’s also the first month where we introduce average snowfall to the mix as a given October sees 0.2″ of snow.

We’re not saying that will be happening anytime soon at all, especially with the mild temperatures that we’ll have for several days into next week. Past the weekend and into October’s first full week, you can expect temperatures remaining in the lower 70s through Wednesday each day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with dry conditions. Then a midweek cold front will change things and give us another cool down and frost potential toward the end of next week.

We’ll have an Arctic trough dig southeast from Canada and it’ll get into the Midwest starting later on Wednesday. Luckily we don’t think any rainfall will come from this but a dry associated area od high pressure will build and give us potentially the coldest temperatures of the season thus far. Highs on Thursday will be a good 7-8° below normal in the mid-to-upper 50s and even colder on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Many models don’t have Rockford getting out of the upper 40s on Friday but this I think is too far-fetched for now.

Enjoy the pleasant “second summer” weekend ahead here and into next week before changes arrive by this time next week.

