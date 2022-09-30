More than $800K in IDOT grants awarded to local planning efforts

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two local planning projects were awarded funding for efforts to advance long-range transportation goals in Illinois.

The Winnebago County Highway Department will receive $574,060 and Region 1 Planning Council will receive $237,719 for respective projects as part of the Illinois Long Range Transportation Plan.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Friday that more than $10 million was awarded to 29 local transportation projects across the state.

“Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and paths they need to get where they’re going safely and quickly,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Recipients include local and state agencies, planning organizations and commissions with asset management projects, as well as activities that focus on economically distressed areas across the state.

