Harlem Road project underway in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall is in full swing and so are the last roadwork jobs before the winter season begins.

Starting Monday, October 3, Elm Avenue south of Harlem Road will close in Machesney Park while roadwork is underway.

Construction crews will finish improvements at the intersection of Harlem and Elm during the closure. Motorists are urged to avoid Elm Avenue on Monday, and use alternative routes such as IL 251 or Alpine Road.

Signs will be posted for designated detour routes.

The intersection will fully reopen to traffic on Tuesday, October 4.

For updates on the Harlem Road project, follow the Village of Machesney Park on Facebook and Twitter or visit the city’s construction and alerts webpage.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.