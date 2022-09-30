Harlem Road project underway in Machesney Park

Road Construction
Road Construction(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall is in full swing and so are the last roadwork jobs before the winter season begins.

Starting Monday, October 3, Elm Avenue south of Harlem Road will close in Machesney Park while roadwork is underway.

Construction crews will finish improvements at the intersection of Harlem and Elm during the closure. Motorists are urged to avoid Elm Avenue on Monday, and use alternative routes such as IL 251 or Alpine Road.

Signs will be posted for designated detour routes.

The intersection will fully reopen to traffic on Tuesday, October 4.

For updates on the Harlem Road project, follow the Village of Machesney Park on Facebook and Twitter or visit the city’s construction and alerts webpage.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
UPDATE: Missing Belvidere boy found safe, police say
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
Patrons will no longer be able to leave either venue and return without purchasing another...
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
Hernes was sentenced Monday in a Boone County courtroom.
Belvidere man gets 18 years for sex crimes against a minor

Latest News

Experts say injuries on infants can be traumatizing.
Doctor offers tips to keep infants safe
The guests included first responders and leaders from companies like Viking Chemicals and...
First responders and business leaders meet to discuss how to best respond to emergencies
Assessment and analysis grants
More than $800K in IDOT grants awarded to local planning efforts
There are now only 20 Illinois counties in yellow rated at the medium community level.
Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster