ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue.

The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a residential structure fire at 2420 Sharon. No injuries. Fire is now under control pic.twitter.com/5Ek3EbjU42 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) September 30, 2022

23 News will update you on this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.