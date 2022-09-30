Cider N’ Cinnamon returning this weekend

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cider N’ Cinnamon arts and crafts fair is returning for its 47th year this weekend at Edgebrook Center parking lot.

Over 75 talented and creative vendors across the region will attend, starting on Saturday, October 1st from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 2nd from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The fair is well-known for its handmade art, jewelry, crafts, clothing, vintage decorations and so much more.

There will also be live music, food and free admission.

“Great place to come out and shop local not only the 75 vendors. We’re gonna have in the mall here this weekend, but also the merchants that we have here all the time the restaurants and all the retail shops we have here, most of those are all locally owned” said Edgebrook Center’s marketing and events coordinator Sandy Dingus.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
It's official! City leaders and celebrities dig in at the ground breaking ceremony in Rockford.
Hard Rock breaks ground on new Rockford casino
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a man is shot in the neck Wednesday...
Police investigate after man was shot in neck in Rockford
Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old Belvidere boy

Latest News

Cerda is currently lodged in the Boone County jail awaiting sentencing.
Capron man sentenced for stabbing wife to death
Boylan's Eva Greenberg lines up a putt attempt at the Class 1A Boylan Regional.
Class 1A Girls Golf Regional - Atwood Homestead
Southeasterly winds have allowed temperatures to warm up quite a bit compared to Wednesday.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 9/29/2022
Illinois State Democrats gathered Thursday morning to urge people to vote, highlighting Senate...
Political parties at a divide over a Senate Bill that makes voting more accessible