Cider N’ Cinnamon returning this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cider N’ Cinnamon arts and crafts fair is returning for its 47th year this weekend at Edgebrook Center parking lot.

Over 75 talented and creative vendors across the region will attend, starting on Saturday, October 1st from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 2nd from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The fair is well-known for its handmade art, jewelry, crafts, clothing, vintage decorations and so much more.

There will also be live music, food and free admission.

“Great place to come out and shop local not only the 75 vendors. We’re gonna have in the mall here this weekend, but also the merchants that we have here all the time the restaurants and all the retail shops we have here, most of those are all locally owned” said Edgebrook Center’s marketing and events coordinator Sandy Dingus.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.