Belvidere family pleads with community to help find missing son

By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: finding out your child is missing, vanishing without a trace. But for one Belvidere family, that nightmare is a painful reality they can’t wake up from. Now, they desperately plead with the community to help find their missing son and bring him home.

“You wouldn’t want your kids to go through this, or your niece, your nephew, your sister, brother, aunt, anyone,” says Kayleb’s mom, Jacqulyn Uhlir.

12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton would make jokes with his parents every day and play with his siblings before he disappeared from his home in Belvidere late Tuesday night.

“I’ve been telling people, I feel like a duck sitting in the middle of a golf course right now, with no wings and no feet to paddle,” says Kayleb’s stepdad, Bo Bardon.

“We’re stuck. We don’t know what to do,” Uhlir says.

Kayleb’s parents, Jacqulyn and Bo, say the night he went missing, they grounded him for getting into trouble at school that day. They took away his phone.

“But he was fine. He was still walking around, playing with his sister, wrestling with his brother and his dad. He was acting like he normally does, nothing seemed off,” Uhlir says.

Kayleb went to bed, but his baby sister woke up at 4:30 Wednesday morning. That’s when Bo decided to go check on Kayleb and realized he wasn’t in his room. They immediately reported him missing.

“He’s ran off a few times,” Uhlir says.

But never for this long.

“I think he’s with a friend from school or somebody he knows that I haven’t met and he’s in their house hiding out,” says Uhlir.

Kayleb didn’t show up to school Wednesday or Thursday and Jackie and Bo’s anxiety only grows the longer they don’t hear from their son.

“I can’t do this anymore. It’s so hard,” says Uhlir.

“If somebody has him, call the cops. Drop him off at a fire station, a police station. Just bring him home,” says Bardon.

Kayleb is about 5 feet tall and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, white Nike shoes and a red and black backpack bearing a monster face. Anyone with information about Kayleb’s whereabouts is asked to call the Belvidere Police Detectives Unit at 815-544-2135.

