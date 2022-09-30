Beloit man gets 20 years for sex trafficking crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - A federal judge in the Western District of Wisconsin on Friday sentenced a Beloit man to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking crimes dating back to 2018.

Cory Hereford, 51, was found guilty in Feb. 2022 of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances and of having committed sex trafficking of a minor while being required to register as a sex offender.

Along with his prison sentence, Hereford received 20 years of mandatory supervised release.

Prosecutors showed that Hereford conspired with co-defendant, Tonyiel Partee, of Janesville, Wis., to recruit an adult to engage in commercial sex in exchange for drugs.

“Janesville detectives worked countless hours to bring this case to prosecution,” said Chief David Moore of the Janesville Police Department.

Prosecutors also showed that Hereford enticed a 16-year-old victim with access to drugs- in some instances threatening to withhold access to drugs to induce withdrawal as a means of compelling the victims into prostitution for his gain.

“This defendant preyed on vulnerable young women, and he cruelly exploited their addictions for his own profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.