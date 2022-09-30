Beloit man gets 20 years for sex trafficking crimes

Federal sex trafficking crime
Federal sex trafficking crime(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - A federal judge in the Western District of Wisconsin on Friday sentenced a Beloit man to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking crimes dating back to 2018.

Cory Hereford, 51, was found guilty in Feb. 2022 of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances and of having committed sex trafficking of a minor while being required to register as a sex offender.

Along with his prison sentence, Hereford received 20 years of mandatory supervised release.

Prosecutors showed that Hereford conspired with co-defendant, Tonyiel Partee, of Janesville, Wis., to recruit an adult to engage in commercial sex in exchange for drugs.

“Janesville detectives worked countless hours to bring this case to prosecution,” said Chief David Moore of the Janesville Police Department.

Prosecutors also showed that Hereford enticed a 16-year-old victim with access to drugs- in some instances threatening to withhold access to drugs to induce withdrawal as a means of compelling the victims into prostitution for his gain.

“This defendant preyed on vulnerable young women, and he cruelly exploited their addictions for his own profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old Belvidere boy
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
Patrons will no longer be able to leave either venue and return without purchasing another...
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
Cerda is currently lodged in the Boone County jail awaiting sentencing.
Capron man sentenced for stabbing wife to death

Latest News

The Rockford Fire Department battles a fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue.
Firefighters battle fire on Rockford’s west side
Freeport police
19-year-old Freeport woman robbed during attempted Xbox sale
Facebook group reunites mom and biological son
Rockford Facebook group reunites mom with biological son
Missing child
Belvidere child missing