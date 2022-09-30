19-year-old Freeport woman robbed during attempted Xbox sale

Freeport police
Freeport police(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police need the public’s help finding a robbery suspect who may be trying to sell an Xbox.

Officers responded Thursday night to the 200 block of W. Stephenson Street for reports of a robbery. On scene, investigators talked to a 19-year-old woman who said she was robbed while attempting to sell an Xbox gaming console.

The woman said a black male, about 6 foot tall with a skinny build had agreed to meet her in a parking lot to purchase the gaming console from her. During the transaction, the man allegedly ran off with the Xbox.

The woman said she attempted to chase the suspect, but during the chase, he flashed a gun- that’s when she called the police to report the theft.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Freeport police at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPSNOW.

