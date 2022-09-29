Winnebago Animal Shelter to offer reduced adoption fees this weekend

2-year-old Prince is waiting for his fur-ever home!
2-year-old Prince is waiting for his fur-ever home!(Winnebago County Animal Shelter)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is opening their doors for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall “Empty the Shelters” adoption event from Saturday, October 1 through October 8.

Adoption fees for dogs and kittens will be $25, and cats will be just $10 to adopt throughout the event.

“Due to an increase in the number of dogs, cats, and kittens that have made their way to WCAS over the last few weeks, our population has reached critical capacity,” says Adoption & Volunteer Program Coordinator, Amber Pinnon. “We’re hoping that this event not only alleviates our rising population challenges but also allows these very deserving pets the opportunity to find their forever home. If you’re interested in adopting and would like to make a difference in the life of a pet in need, now is the time!”

In order to adopt, individuals must have an approved application by WCAS. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved before the event. Adoption applications can be submitted online by visiting www.WinnebagoAnimals.org or by visiting WCAS, located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.

All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one-year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative.

Winnebago County residents also receive a one-year rabies registration tag. Adopters must be at least 18 years old or older, show a state-issued photo ID and have minimal animal complaints on record with the county.

All cats and dogs in the household must be current with rabies vaccination and county pet license

