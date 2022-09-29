Warming trend on the way, 70s within sight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a rather frosty start to Thursday, but at the end of the day, few can offer any complaints in the weather department.

Temperatures Thursday morning did fall into the 30s virtually everywhere, resulting in the development of some rather widespread frost.

Widespread temperatures in the 30s greeted us Thursday morning, causing there to be rather widespread frost. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Specifically in Rockford, the 35° reading was the coldest here in more than five months, and is more indicative of what we’d see in early November.

The 35° temperature Thursday morning in Rockford was the coldest in five months! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news is that the late September sun is still quite strong. That, combined with a wind shift to the southeast, allowed temperatures to rise quickly, reaching the middle 60s by the end of the afternoon.

The strong late September sun allowed temperatures to warm well into the 60s, much closer to normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The strength of the sun is to be respected, though, as it still has the potential to cause harm. Unprotected skin can still burn in as few as 27 minutes.

Don't underestimate the power of the late September sun, which could burn unprotected skin in less than a half hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That sun will be fully on display for each of the next several days, much as has been the case this week. Winds out of the southeast overnight will keep temperatures from falling as much as they did a night before. With a milder base from which to start and a southeasterly breeze continuing to blow, we’ll add a handful of degrees to our Friday afternoon highs. Expect highs to reach 70° across the vast majority of the area, and should even reach into the 70s in many spots.

Sunshine will dominate yet again on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite a wind shift back to the northeast Saturday, another warmer start should allow the warming trend to continue, with middle 70s a good bet.

Despite a wind shift to the northeast Saturday, the warmer start to the day should allow temperatures to still reach well into the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

70s are to remain intact through Wednesday before a sharp downturn in temperatures arrives Thursday, as highs retreat to the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.