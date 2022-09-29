Police: 2 students, 4 school workers shot in Oakland attack

At least six adults were wounded in a shooting at a school campus in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday. (Source: KGO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two adult students and four school workers were shot and wounded in Wednesday’s shooting at an Oakland school campus in a gang-related attack that officials say was perpetrated by at least two shooters who fired more than 30 rounds.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Thursday that a student counselor, a security guard, two adult students and two workers who were at Rudsdale High School were wounded after two suspects breached the school and opened fire Wednesday.

He said a third suspect drove a getaway car.

No arrests have been made.

Three of the victims remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
It's official! City leaders and celebrities dig in at the ground breaking ceremony in Rockford.
Hard Rock breaks ground on new Rockford casino
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a man is shot in the neck Wednesday...
Police investigate after man was shot in neck in Rockford
The BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford, Ill.
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy

Latest News

The city makes a solemn commitment to residents as a Recovery Friendly Community, the first...
Dixon commits to families of overdose deaths after numbers surpass 100K
This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
The disorderly fan punches one of the ushers in the face, which leads to a struggle between the...
GRAPHIC: Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at MLB game
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in...
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian