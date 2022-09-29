MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old Belvidere boy

Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.(Belvidere Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department is asking for help finding 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton.

Kayleb was reported missing to the Belvidere Police Department around 5:00 a.m. on September 28.

His mother told police that Kayleb left the residence in the 700 block of E. Hurlbut Ave on foot between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on September 27.

Kayleb is described as being five feet tall and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white Nike shoes and a red/black backpack with a monster face.

Anyone with information about Kayleb’s whereabouts is asked to call Belvidere Police Detective Section at 815-544-2135 as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
Patrons will no longer be able to leave either venue and return without purchasing another...
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
Cerda is currently lodged in the Boone County jail awaiting sentencing.
Capron man sentenced for stabbing wife to death

Latest News

Missing child
Belvidere child missing
Dakota, Aquin volleyball face off for third regular season matchup
FACEBOOK ADOPTION REUNION
FACEBOOK ADOPTION REUNION PKG
Missing child
Belvidere family pleads with community to help find missing son
The boy was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white Nike shoes and a...
Belvidere family makes plea to help find missing son