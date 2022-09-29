MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old Belvidere boy
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department is asking for help finding 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton.
Kayleb was reported missing to the Belvidere Police Department around 5:00 a.m. on September 28.
His mother told police that Kayleb left the residence in the 700 block of E. Hurlbut Ave on foot between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on September 27.
Kayleb is described as being five feet tall and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white Nike shoes and a red/black backpack with a monster face.
Anyone with information about Kayleb’s whereabouts is asked to call Belvidere Police Detective Section at 815-544-2135 as soon as possible.
