MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old Belvidere boy

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department is asking for help finding 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton.

Kayleb was reported missing to the Belvidere Police Department around 5:00 a.m. on September 28.

His mother told police that Kayleb left the residence in the 700 block of E. Hurlbut Ave on foot between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on September 27.

Kayleb is described as being five feet tall and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white Nike shoes and a red/black backpack with a monster face.

Anyone with information about Kayleb’s whereabouts is asked to call Belvidere Police Detective Section at 815-544-2135 as soon as possible.

