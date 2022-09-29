MISSING: 12-year-old Belvidere boy reported missing

The boy has been missing since Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
The boy has been missing since Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.(Belvidere Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton.

Kayleb was reported missing at approximately 5:00 a.m. to the Belvidere Police Department on September 28, 2022

His mother told police that Kayleb had left the residence in the 700 block of E. Hurlbut Ave on foot on September 24, 2022 between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

Kayleb was described as male, 5-foot-tall, 90 pounds, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white Nike shoes, and a red/black backpack bearing a monster face.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kayleb Hamilton can contact the Belvidere Detective Section at 815-544-2135 as soon as possible.

