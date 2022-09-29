Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns

Police chase
Police chase(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 39-year-old Rockford man is out on bond this week after a police chase turned into a major drug and firearms bust.

Michael Hodges tried to escape a traffic stop Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the 2300 block of Auburn Street in Rockford.

Police attempted to pull Hodges over on his three-wheel motorcycle, but Hodges took off through neighborhood yards and almost hit a woman on a sidewalk.

During the chase, Hodges lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a utility pole. Hodges was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police later launched an investigation, where they recovered two loaded handguns, one with laser sight, a loaded magazine containing 29 rounds, more than 33 grams of cannabis, more than 1,196 grams of cocaine, more than 198 grams of heroin and more than 87 grams of cocaine and heroin mixed together.

Hodges faces a slew of charges including armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to deliver and fleeing to elude.

He was taken Friday, Sept. 23 into custody at the Winnebago County jail and is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
It's official! City leaders and celebrities dig in at the ground breaking ceremony in Rockford.
Hard Rock breaks ground on new Rockford casino
The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a man is shot in the neck Wednesday...
Police investigate after man was shot in neck in Rockford
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford

Latest News

The BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford, Ill.
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
The city of Rockford named its first Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate in 2021.
Nominations open for Rockford Poet Laureate 2023-2024
Cerda is currently lodged in the Boone County jail awaiting sentencing.
Capron man sentenced for stabbing wife to death
Hononegah wins the Class 3A boys golf regional at Aldeen Golf Club.
Stateline Boys Golf Regional Coverage