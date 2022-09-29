Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 39-year-old Rockford man is out on bond this week after a police chase turned into a major drug and firearms bust.

Michael Hodges tried to escape a traffic stop Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the 2300 block of Auburn Street in Rockford.

Police attempted to pull Hodges over on his three-wheel motorcycle, but Hodges took off through neighborhood yards and almost hit a woman on a sidewalk.

During the chase, Hodges lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a utility pole. Hodges was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police later launched an investigation, where they recovered two loaded handguns, one with laser sight, a loaded magazine containing 29 rounds, more than 33 grams of cannabis, more than 1,196 grams of cocaine, more than 198 grams of heroin and more than 87 grams of cocaine and heroin mixed together.

Hodges faces a slew of charges including armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to deliver and fleeing to elude.

He was taken Friday, Sept. 23 into custody at the Winnebago County jail and is currently out on bond.

