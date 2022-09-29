Illinois EPA announces funding opportunity for electric vehicle charging stations

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announces a Notice of Funding Opportunity for the purchase and installation of light-duty electric vehicle charging stations.

The charging stations will be spread out to accessible locations like shopping centers, retail stores, gas stations etc.

Counties across Illinois will be divided into three priority areas according to the VW Beneficiary Mitigation Plan:

  • Priority Area 1: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties, Oswego Township in Kendall County, and Aux Sable and Goose Lake townships in Grundy County.
  • Priority Area 2: Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties.
  • Priority Area 3: Champaign, DeKalb, LaSalle, McLean, Peoria, Sangamon, and Winnebago counties.

