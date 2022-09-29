FIRST ALERT: Frost Advisories issued for second consecutive night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday got off to quite a frosty start over much of the Stateline. While the City of Rockford was, as anticipated, largely spared from frost this time around, most locations outside of the city, especially west, weren’t quite as lucky, as temperatures dipped all the way down into the middle 30s.

Clear skies and even lighter winds are to combine forces to produce even cooler temperatures than those witnessed early Wednesday morning. That greatly increases the likelihood of a much more widespread frost, this one likely to even include the City of Rockford. Thus, a Frost Advisory has been issued for the entire Stateline between 1:00 and 7:00am Thursday. Sensitive plants and vegetation should be either covered or brought indoors, if possible.

Once again, sunshine is to dominate from start to finish Thursday. A wind shift to the east and eventually the southeast will allow temperatures to warm slightly compared to the past few days. While we might not quite reach 70° Thursday afternoon, highs in the upper 60s are entirely within reach.

Due to the milder temperatures during the daytime hours Thursday, frost is less likely to occur overnight into early Friday morning. With a slightly milder base from which to start Friday, temperatures should take another step in the warmer direction underneath the day’s unlimited sunshine. For the first time since Sunday, temperatures are to reach the 70° mark.

Mild and dry conditions are to be the rule over the course of the next seven to ten days. We’ve currently strung together four straight days without so much as a drop of rain, and the expectation is that the next ten are to follow the same course. Should that occur, and we end up with 14 straight days with no precipitation, it’d be the longest dry spell here in over two years. Back in September of 2020, we recorded 14 straight dry days between the 13th and 26th of the month.

