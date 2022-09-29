Capron man sentenced for stabbing wife to death

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Capron man will spend 50 years in prison for the 2018 murder of his wife.

Juan Cerda, 48, was found guilty in the deadly stabbing of his wife, Kenia Acosta, at a bench trial on August 4. Cerda must serve 100% of his sentence and the Boone County judge in the case, Judge Tobin, called the offense “cold, calculated, and planned” and the “ultimate act of domestic violence.”

In the early morning hours of July 13, 2018, the Boone County Sheriff’s office received two separate calls for a welfare check at the Capron Trailer Park on Route 173. When deputies arrived, they found Kenia Acosta lying on the floor with Cerda lying face down on top of her. Acosta had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cerda also had cuts on his body but was taken to the hospital and released a few days later.

When handing down the verdict, Judge Tobin found that Acosta’s death was the result of an unsuccessful murder-suicide attempt by Cerda. Evidence found at the scene included a note that Cerda left behind, asking for forgiveness and addressing who should have custody of their children. Evidence also presented at trial included text messages Cerda sent to a family member, referring to the note that he left and stating the reasons for his actions.

