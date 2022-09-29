Boylan wins third straight girls golf regional title
Boylan’s Eva Greenberg beats older sister Ella in three-hole playoff to earn medalist honors
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area girls took their swings at one of this year’s Class 1A regionals at Atwood Homestead. Boylan’s Eva Greenberg beat her older sister Ella in a three-hole playoff to earn medalist honors.
Medalist
- Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 79
Advancing Teams
- Boylan (344)
- Winnebago (393)
- Byron (398)
Advancing Individuals
- Ayden Wells (Galena) - 86
- Meghan Lynch (Rockford Christian) - 86
- Ava Hackman (Oregon) - 87
- Amelia Dunseth (Stillman Valley) - 87
- Kaitlin Park (Rockford Christian) - 92
- Celia Turner (River Ridge) - 96
- Kamryn Stockton (Polo) - 98
- Ella Challand (Stillman Valley) - 100
- Lexy Davis (Oregon) - 102
- Sarah Winter (River Ridge) - 103
