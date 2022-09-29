Boylan wins third straight girls golf regional title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area girls took their swings at one of this year’s Class 1A regionals at Atwood Homestead. Boylan’s Eva Greenberg beat her older sister Ella in a three-hole playoff to earn medalist honors.

Medalist

Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 79

Advancing Teams

Boylan (344) Winnebago (393) Byron (398)

Advancing Individuals

Ayden Wells (Galena) - 86 Meghan Lynch (Rockford Christian) - 86 Ava Hackman (Oregon) - 87 Amelia Dunseth (Stillman Valley) - 87 Kaitlin Park (Rockford Christian) - 92 Celia Turner (River Ridge) - 96 Kamryn Stockton (Polo) - 98 Ella Challand (Stillman Valley) - 100 Lexy Davis (Oregon) - 102 Sarah Winter (River Ridge) - 103

