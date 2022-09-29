Boylan wins third straight girls golf regional title

Boylan’s Eva Greenberg beats older sister Ella in three-hole playoff to earn medalist honors
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area girls took their swings at one of this year’s Class 1A regionals at Atwood Homestead. Boylan’s Eva Greenberg beat her older sister Ella in a three-hole playoff to earn medalist honors.

Medalist

  1. Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 79

Advancing Teams

  1. Boylan (344)
  2. Winnebago (393)
  3. Byron (398)

Advancing Individuals

  1. Ayden Wells (Galena) - 86
  2. Meghan Lynch (Rockford Christian) - 86
  3. Ava Hackman (Oregon) - 87
  4. Amelia Dunseth (Stillman Valley) - 87
  5. Kaitlin Park (Rockford Christian) - 92
  6. Celia Turner (River Ridge) - 96
  7. Kamryn Stockton (Polo) - 98
  8. Ella Challand (Stillman Valley) - 100
  9. Lexy Davis (Oregon) - 102
  10. Sarah Winter (River Ridge) - 103

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account in couple's honor.
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
It's official! City leaders and celebrities dig in at the ground breaking ceremony in Rockford.
Hard Rock breaks ground on new Rockford casino
Police chase
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a man is shot in the neck Wednesday...
Police investigate after man was shot in neck in Rockford
Kayleb was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 24. leaving a residence on foot.
MISSING: Police looking for 12-year-old Belvidere boy

Latest News

Belvidere's Emma Pierson tees off during one of this year's Class 2A regional tournaments at...
Belvidere Co-op wins first girls golf regional title
Guilford's Andrew Carey earned medalist honors at the Class 3A Auburn Regional. The senior shot...
Hononegah wins 3A boys golf regional, local golfers qualify for sectionals
IHSA Football
Belvidere North jumps into latest AP high school football rankings
Dakota came back to defeat Durand in three sets.
Schlueter, Dakota come back to beat Durand in three sets