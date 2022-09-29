BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s two largest venues have implemented a new No Re-Entry Policy as part of their safety procedures.

To ensure the safety of visitors, re-entry is no longer permitted at both the BMO Harris Bank Center or the Coronado Performing Arts Center with the same ticket.

Once guests exit the buildings for any reason, smoking included, re-entry will not be allowed.

A new ticket may be purchased for re-entry.

As part of the new policy, guests are asked to utilize the time before shows or events to smoke and/or place personal or prohibited items in their vehicles.

The BMO Harris Bank Center and the Coronado Performing Arts Center are committed to the safety of all guests, staff, and show artists.

