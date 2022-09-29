Belvidere North jumps into latest AP high school football rankings

IHSA Football
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(AP) - Belvidere North is averaging 38.6 points per game during its 5-0 start. The Blue Thunder finally crack the top ten in Class 6A, landing at No. 9. Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 1A

  1. Lena-Winslow (13) (5-0)
  2. Colfax Ridgeview (5-0)
  3. Camp Point Central (5-0)
  4. Hope Academy (5-0)
  5. Athens (4-1)
  6. Shelbyville (5-0)
  7. St. Bede (5-0)
  8. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0)
  9. Fulton (3-2)
  10. Ottawa Marquette (4-1)

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 12, Gilman Iroquois West 5, Forreston 2, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 2, Aurora Christian 1.

Class 2A

  1. Wilmington (11) (5-0)
  2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (5-0)
  3. Maroa-Forsyth (5-0)
  4. Bismarck-Henning (5-0)
  5. North-Mac (5-0)
  6. Rockridge (4-1)
  7. Downs Tri-Valley (4-1)
  8. Knoxville (4-1)
  9. Carmi White County (5-0)
  10. Johnston City (5-0)

Others receiving votes: Nashville 15, Pana 8, Vandalia 6, Mercer County 2.

Class 3A

  1. IC Catholic (11) (4-1)
  2. Williamsville (1) (5-0)
  3. Reed-Custer (1) (5-0)
  4. Princeton (5-0)
  5. Byron (4-1)
  6. Mt. Carmel (5-0)
  7. Fairbury Prairie Central (5-0)
  8. Eureka (5-0)
  9. Seneca (5-0)
  10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-0)

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Durand-Pecatonica 3.

Class 4A

  1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (12) (5-0)
  2. Richmond-Burton (5-0)
  3. Joliet Catholic (4-1)
  4. St. Francis (5-0)
  5. Rochester (4-1)
  6. Stillman Valley (5-0)
  7. Wheaton Academy (5-0)
  8. Carterville (5-0)
  9. Genoa-Kingston (4-1)
  10. Macomb (5-0)

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 4, Breese Central 4, Columbia 2.

Class 5A

  1. Morris (6) (5-0)
  2. Kankakee (4) (4-1)
  3. Sycamore (1) (5-0)
  4. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (5-0)
  5. Peoria (5-0)
  6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (5-0)
  7. Glenbard South (5-0)
  8. Highland (4-1)
  9. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (2-3)
  10. Sterling (4-1)

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 6, Mascoutah 5, Rockford Boylan 4, Mount Vernon 3, Kaneland 2.

Class 6A

  1. East St. Louis (12) (3-2)
  2. Chicago (Simeon) (5-0)
  3. Lemont (5-0)
  4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-1)
  5. Crete-Monee (3-2)
  6. Niles Notre Dame (4-1)
  7. Chatham Glenwood (4-1)
  8. Wauconda (5-0)
  9. Belvidere North (5-0)
  10. Normal West (4-1)

Others receiving votes: Carmel 7, Kenwood 7, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 6, Cary-Grove 2, Antioch 1, Champaign Centennial 1.

Class 7A

  1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (5-0)
  2. Hersey (5-0)
  3. Prospect (4-1)
  4. Chicago (St. Rita) (3-2)
  5. Pekin (5-0)
  6. Wheaton North (4-1)
  7. St. Charles North (4-1)
  8. Hononegah (5-0)
  9. Jacobs (4-1)
  10. Batavia (3-2)

Others receiving votes: Downers North 11, Geneva 9, Lake Zurich 5.

Class 8A

  1. Loyola (10) (5-0)
  2. Lincoln-Way East (5-0)
  3. Glenbard West (5-0)
  4. York (5-0)
  5. Gurnee Warren (4-1)
  6. O’Fallon (4-1)
  7. Maine South (3-2)
  8. Glenbrook South (5-0)
  9. Chicago (Marist) (3-2)
  10. Naperville Neuqua Valley (4-1)

Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1.

