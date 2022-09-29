Belvidere man gets 18 years for sex crimes against a minor

Hernes was sentenced Monday in a Boone County courtroom.
Hernes was sentenced Monday in a Boone County courtroom.(Boone County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man receives an 18 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to three separate counts involving sex crimes against a minor.

Christopher W. Hernes, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of production of child pornography, one count of dissemination of child pornography and one count of harassment of a witness.

He was sentenced to six years in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, totaling 18 years.

The charges stem from an incident where Hernes recorded a sexual act between himself and a 17-year-old female. Authorities say he then forwarded the video to another person.

While those charges were pending, Hernes asked a friend to contact the victim on his behalf and ask her if she was going to drop the charges.

