Belvidere Co-op wins first girls golf regional title
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A week after hosting the Big Northern Conference tournament, Timber Pointe Golf Club is the site of one of this year’s Class 2A girls golf regionals.
Medalist
- Kayla Sayyalinh (Guilford) - 74
Advancing Teams
- Belvidere Co-Op (350)
- Sycamore (361)
- Rockford Co-Op (367)
Advancing Individuals
- Aubrey Dingbaum (Huntley) - 82
- Lilja Farnam (Hampshire) - 84
- Kaylee Seo (Hampshire) - 90
- Eva Perez (Harlem) - 93
- Ariana Riep (Burlington Central) - 95
- Maddie Sloan (Huntley) - 97
- Abby Panier (Huntley) - 99
- Maddie Midgett (Hononegah) - 100
- Kylie Szymczak (Huntley) - 101
- Batalia Gusciora (Burlington Central) - 101
