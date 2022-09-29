Belvidere Co-op wins first girls golf regional title

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A week after hosting the Big Northern Conference tournament, Timber Pointe Golf Club is the site of one of this year’s Class 2A girls golf regionals.

Medalist

  1. Kayla Sayyalinh (Guilford) - 74

Advancing Teams

  1. Belvidere Co-Op (350)
  2. Sycamore (361)
  3. Rockford Co-Op (367)

Advancing Individuals

  1. Aubrey Dingbaum (Huntley) - 82
  2. Lilja Farnam (Hampshire) - 84
  3. Kaylee Seo (Hampshire) - 90
  4. Eva Perez (Harlem) - 93
  5. Ariana Riep (Burlington Central) - 95
  6. Maddie Sloan (Huntley) - 97
  7. Abby Panier (Huntley) - 99
  8. Maddie Midgett (Hononegah) - 100
  9. Kylie Szymczak (Huntley) - 101
  10. Batalia Gusciora (Burlington Central) - 101

