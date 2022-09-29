Belvidere Co-op wins first girls golf regional title

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A week after hosting the Big Northern Conference tournament, Timber Pointe Golf Club is the site of one of this year’s Class 2A girls golf regionals.

Medalist

Kayla Sayyalinh (Guilford) - 74

Advancing Teams

Belvidere Co-Op (350) Sycamore (361) Rockford Co-Op (367)

Advancing Individuals

Aubrey Dingbaum (Huntley) - 82 Lilja Farnam (Hampshire) - 84 Kaylee Seo (Hampshire) - 90 Eva Perez (Harlem) - 93 Ariana Riep (Burlington Central) - 95 Maddie Sloan (Huntley) - 97 Abby Panier (Huntley) - 99 Maddie Midgett (Hononegah) - 100 Kylie Szymczak (Huntley) - 101 Batalia Gusciora (Burlington Central) - 101

