White House: Late congresswoman ‘top of mind’ in Biden flub

President Biden asked if deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was present at a White House food insecurity conference. (Source: Pool via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?” The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time.

Karine Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around the room for Walorski, the Indiana congresswoman who died in an August car crash.

Biden, in his remarks, praised bipartisan lawmakers who worked on addressing childhood hunger, including Rep. Jim McGovern, Sen. Mike Braun, Sen. Cory Booker and Walorski, who was seen as a leader on the issue before her death.

“Representative — Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she was going to be here — to help make this a reality,” Biden said.

Jean-Pierre faced repeated questioning during Wednesday’s White House press briefing about Biden’s flub, saying more than a dozen times that Walorski was “top of mind” for the president, who plans to meet with the congresswoman’s family at an event Friday when he signs a bill renaming a Veterans Affairs clinic in Indiana after her. She declined to say Biden had erred, nor did she issue an apology to the late lawmaker’s family.

“My answer is certainly not going to change,” she told reporters. “All of you may have views on how I’m answering it, but I’m answering the question to the way that he saw it and to the way that we see it.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
Police lights
Man dead, one in critical condition after crash in Boone County
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court keeping live audio as it opens again to public
Learn about the historic haunt during a two-hour guided tour from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9,...
Get spooked with ‘Spirited’ tour of the Coronado
A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.
Research firm warns: 98% chance of global recession on horizon
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study
FILE - Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time with...
LIV Golf refutes report of deal to buy TV time on FS1