ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50′s around 60. Clear skies tonight with low in the upper 30′s. We could see some patchy frost tomorrow morning with highs reaching the middle and low 60′s by afternoon. Low 70′s for Saturday and Sunday. Dry through the weekend!

