Sustain Rockford holds meeting on reducing food waste

By WIFR NEwsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sustain Rockford held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss how it can do its part to reduce food loss and cut down on green house gasses that make up 85% of landfilled waste, according to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The organization says it will work with Lucha Cantina restaurant off of North Alpine Rd. to compost food scraps.

“It’s for the good of the climate, for the good of the saving space and landfill it returns the nutrients back into the soil. It’s a good feeling so many people are worried about our climate and wanting to do something and get involved” said committee member Paula Olson.

The move will help improve climate and environmental impacts and help save businesses and families money.

If you are interested in ways of helping save the environment you can visit Sustain Rockford’s website.

