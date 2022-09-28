Schlueter, Dakota come back to beat Durand in three sets

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - While Aquin and Galena are at the top in terms of overall records, the NUIC is still very much up for grabs. Six teams enter play Tuesday separated by just one game. Two of those teams Dakota and Durand squared off Tuesday night. Both the Indians and Bulldogs came into the matchup with just one loss in conference.

Durand got off to a fast start. The Bulldogs led by as much as 20-5, before winning the first set 25-12. However, Dakota responded in the second set, doing pretty much the same as Durand did in the first. The Indians jumped out to a 15-5 lead, before taking it 25-16.

The third set, was more of what we expected, a closer, back and forth affair. A great dig Dakota libero Chelsey Mashaw gave Abi Schlueter an opportunity for a kill to put the Indians up 14-12.

Dakota made the lead hold up the rest of the match to get the win 12-25, 25-16, 25-22.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.