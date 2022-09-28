Schlueter, Dakota come back to beat Durand in three sets

Dakota came back to defeat Durand in three sets.
Dakota came back to defeat Durand in three sets.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - While Aquin and Galena are at the top in terms of overall records, the NUIC is still very much up for grabs. Six teams enter play Tuesday separated by just one game. Two of those teams Dakota and Durand squared off Tuesday night. Both the Indians and Bulldogs came into the matchup with just one loss in conference.

Durand got off to a fast start. The Bulldogs led by as much as 20-5, before winning the first set 25-12. However, Dakota responded in the second set, doing pretty much the same as Durand did in the first. The Indians jumped out to a 15-5 lead, before taking it 25-16.

The third set, was more of what we expected, a closer, back and forth affair. A great dig Dakota libero Chelsey Mashaw gave Abi Schlueter an opportunity for a kill to put the Indians up 14-12.

Dakota made the lead hold up the rest of the match to get the win 12-25, 25-16, 25-22.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
J HANLEY ST. ATT. CONFERENCE
More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Forreston volleyball hosts a fundraiser for Kelly Leddy, a seventh grade teacher battling...
Forreston volleyball raises more than $6K for teaching battling cancer
The Rockford Park District has implemented changes to this year's Greater Rockford Golf Classic...
Rockford golf icon Lloyd McWilliams dies at 76
Jody Deery
City to make road dedication to late Rockford Speedway owner Jody Deery
Northern Illinois tight end Tristen Tewes (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the...
NIU can’t keep pace in second half with No. 8 Kentucky, fall 31-23