Rockford City Market receives Landmarks Illinois Preservation Award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Market is one of nine recipients of the 2022 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards. This is an annual program that’s in its 29th year that celebrates preservation efforts throughout Illinois.

“Our 2022 award winners demonstrate the impact preservation has in our Illinois communities: it creates inspiring places where people want to live and visit, boosts jobs and economic activity and strengthens local pride,” said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “We are proud to bring well-deserved attention to these preservation efforts and the people who thoughtfully and beautifully preserved our historic places.”

Rockford City Market and the Rock River Development Partnership received the Preservation Award for Adaptive Reuse. Its award is described as, “The nonprofit Rock River Development Partnership adaptively reused three vacant storefronts at historic buildings in downtown Rockford to create new business and event space. Conceived as an indoor extension of the existing outdoor Rockford City Market, the transformation of these properties as year-round market facilities has brought new life to downtown Rockford’s streetscape and economy, attracting residents and visitors alike, hosting community events, and providing opportunities for collaboration.”

Other award winners include:

Hotel Belleville, Belleville: 2022 Preservation Award for Advocacy

Chicago Cultural Center Grand Army of the Republic Rooms, Chicago: Preservation Award for Restoration

Lincoln Park Zoo Pepper Family Wildlife Center, Chicago: Legacy Award

Mattie Butler Apartments, Chicago: Preservation Award for Leadership

Pullman National Monument and State Historic Site, Chicago: Preservation Award for Rehabilitation

Lock & Mule, Lockport: Preservation Award for Adaptive Reuse

Crown Brew Coffee Co., Marion: Preservation Award for Rehabilitation

Broadgauge, Petersburg: Preservation Award for Adaptive Reuse

There will be a ceremony for all award winners at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4 at Chicago Cultural Center’s Claudia Cassidy Theater.

