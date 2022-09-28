President Biden promises to end child hunger by 2030

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - President Joe Biden makes a promise to the nation on Tuesday to end child hunger in the United States by 2030.

The Biden Administrations goal is to not only end child hunger in America by 2030, but also to expand monthly benefits that will help low-income Americans with grocery costs and increase healthy habits.

According to the White House, President Biden will invest more than $10-billion dollars toward areas like climate smart agriculture, improved nutrition and reduce food loss and waste. Five-million of those dollars will strictly go toward food and nutrition.

Rock River Valley Pantry’s executive director, Kim Adams Bakke, said 29% of people who visit the pantry are children. A child who is under nourished will have long term health effects and will be even more susceptible to sickness.

“We’re not a third world country, so we shouldn’t have children that are dying of hunger in this country. As a nation if we can reduce or eliminate poverty, in turn we will reduce childhood hunger,” said Kim Adams Bakke, the executive director at Rock River Valley Pantry.

She says some ways to help out are to make a donation, host a food drive or volunteer.

The White House says, they plan on addressing these challenges not just domestically but eventually, globally as well.

