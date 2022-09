ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to avoid the area of the 3700 block of Trilling Avenue regarding a shooting where a man was shot in the neck.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Trilling Ave. Please avoid the area at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 28, 2022

Details are limited at this time and the man’s condition is also unknown.

We’ll update this as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.