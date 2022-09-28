Man accused of sex trafficking 15-year-old at Rockford motel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man was arrested last week after police were called to a Rockford motel for a wellfare check on a minor female.

Andre Cotton, of Rockford, faces multiple charges involving sex crimes against a minor.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, police responded to Motel 6 in the 4800 block of E. State Street in Rockford for a welfare check on a 15-year-old girl.

When police arrived, they found Cotton and the teen girl at the motel and began investigating the nature of their interaction.

Cotton is charged with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, promoting juvenile prostitution, and two counts of child pornography.

