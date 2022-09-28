Man accused of sex trafficking 15-year-old at Rockford motel

Cotton, 31, faces multiple charges involving sex crimes against a minor.
Cotton, 31, faces multiple charges involving sex crimes against a minor.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man was arrested last week after police were called to a Rockford motel for a wellfare check on a minor female.

Andre Cotton, of Rockford, faces multiple charges involving sex crimes against a minor.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, police responded to Motel 6 in the 4800 block of E. State Street in Rockford for a welfare check on a 15-year-old girl.

When police arrived, they found Cotton and the teen girl at the motel and began investigating the nature of their interaction.

Cotton is charged with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, promoting juvenile prostitution, and two counts of child pornography.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
Police lights
Man dead, one in critical condition after crash in Boone County
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Rockford City Market receives Landmarks Illinois Preservation Award
The number of days until the election is limited and the number of questions on residents’...
Interested voters attend Stephenson County candidate forum
Interested voters attend Stephenson County candidate forum
Photo of Rock River Valley Pantry
Promise to end child hunger in America by 2030