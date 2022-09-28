Interested voters attend Stephenson County candidate forum

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The number of days until the election is limited and the number of questions on residents’ minds is high.

The League of Women Voters organizes a candidate’s forum in Freeport Tuesday evening they hope can answer some of those questions. The League of Women Voters is not concerned about who you will vote for, but more focused on getting people out to the ballot box on Nov. 8.

Nine people in five districts on the Stephenson County board, along with some county-wide candidates spoke to potential voters about why they feel they’re the best person for their position. One voter says more candidates should have attended the event.

Freeport resident Nancy Lillevold is one of the dozens of residents who learned more about whose name they will fill in on election day after listening to some candidates speak at a Q&A forum.

“I’ve seen signs but I really didn’t know who was running for which office. I just want to learn more.”

Lillevold says she’s voted in every single election since he was 18 and intends to be an early voter. She learned a lot about where the candidates stand on certain issues, including county revenue and attracting more businesses to the area.

“I learned a lot about the people that I will have on my ballot but I still need to find out a little bit more about some of the candidates before I do that final vote and I have a few days to do that.”

“It’s really important for the worthy citizens to be able to take care of them handle those situations, those questions that that is an of value to our area,” says Sharon Koch with The League of Women Voters.

The League of Women Voters hosts several candidate forums. While this is the last forum for this election cycle, Koch hopes those who attended learned something valuable and put a face to the names on the yard signs.

“It helps me to learn about all the candidates. People that maybe I don’t even know unless they come to my door but it’s really very helpful to learn more about what they believe in and what they want to do for our area,” says Lillevold.

Koch says The League of Women Voters’ primary focus for the next six weeks will be to increase voter turnout.

The race for county clerk is contested heading into the election given the current clerk will retire.

