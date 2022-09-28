Illinois Department of Transportation releases Airport of the Year award recipients

File photo
File photo(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) released this year’s Airport of the Year award recipients.

The facilities were selected because of their accomplishments, including an outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

Among the award considerations are cooperation and coordination with the state, safety record, maintenance of the facility and the promotion of aviation and educational events.

The list of winners is as follows:

  • Central Illinois Regional Airport - Primary Airport of the Year
  • DuPage Airport - Reliever Airport of the Year
  • Greater Kankakee Airport - General Aviation Airport of the Year (Runway greater than 5,000 feet)
  • Dixon Municipal Airport - General Aviation Airport of the Year (Runway less than 5,000 feet)
  • Erie Airpark - Private Airport of the Year
  • AbbVie Heliport - Heliport of the Year

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
J HANLEY ST. ATT. CONFERENCE
More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The number of days until the election is limited and the number of questions on residents’...
Interested voters attend Stephenson County candidate forum
Interested voters attend Stephenson County candidate forum
Photo of Rock River Valley Pantry
Promise to end child hunger in America by 2030
Rockford Speedway matriarch has part of Loves Park roadway named after her