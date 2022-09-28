Illinois Department of Transportation releases Airport of the Year award recipients
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) released this year’s Airport of the Year award recipients.
The facilities were selected because of their accomplishments, including an outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.
Among the award considerations are cooperation and coordination with the state, safety record, maintenance of the facility and the promotion of aviation and educational events.
The list of winners is as follows:
- Central Illinois Regional Airport - Primary Airport of the Year
- DuPage Airport - Reliever Airport of the Year
- Greater Kankakee Airport - General Aviation Airport of the Year (Runway greater than 5,000 feet)
- Dixon Municipal Airport - General Aviation Airport of the Year (Runway less than 5,000 feet)
- Erie Airpark - Private Airport of the Year
- AbbVie Heliport - Heliport of the Year
