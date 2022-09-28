Hard Rock breaks ground on new Rockford casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s official!

City leaders and celebrities gathered Wednesday afternoon at the site of the new Hard Rock Rockford casino and hotel for a groundbreaking ceremony.

Nearly a year after opening the temporary Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, Hard Rock will start work on the permanent casino.

Earlier this month, the Illinois Gaming Board approved foundation and utilities work to begin at the former site of the Clock Tower Resort.

Now, it’s all green lights for the project that Mayor Tom McNamara says will serve Rockford’s need for hotel accommodations.

No word yet on when the build is expected to be finished, but the Forest City will be watching closely in anticipation over the coming year.

