Hard Rock breaks ground on new Rockford casino

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s official!

City leaders and celebrities gathered Wednesday afternoon at the site of the new Hard Rock Rockford casino and hotel for a groundbreaking ceremony.

Nearly a year after opening the temporary Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, Hard Rock will start work on the permanent casino.

Earlier this month, the Illinois Gaming Board approved foundation and utilities work to begin at the former site of the Clock Tower Resort.

Now, it’s all green lights for the project that Mayor Tom McNamara says will serve Rockford’s need for hotel accommodations.

No word yet on when the build is expected to be finished, but the Forest City will be watching closely in anticipation over the coming year.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
Police lights
Man dead, one in critical condition after crash in Boone County
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Photo of flu vaccines
OSF HealthCare offers drive-thru COVID, flu vaccinations
Photo of drive-thru clinic
Vaccine season has fallen upon us
Learn about the historic haunt during a two-hour guided tour from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9,...
Get spooked with ‘Spirited’ tour of the Coronado
Rockford City Market receives Landmarks Illinois Preservation Award