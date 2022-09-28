Get spooked with ‘Spirited’ tour of the Coronado

Learn about the historic haunt during a two-hour guided tour from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.(Land of Lincoln Theatre Organ Society)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Coronado Performing Arts Center is known for hosting some of Rockford’s greatest performers, and some of the region’s eeriest paranormal tales.

Learn about the historic haunt during a two-hour guided tour from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

Spirited Ghost Tours includes a chilling concert featuring the Grande Barton Organ, accompanied by supernatural tales collected from Coronado staff and contractors over the years.

Guests will also see a short skit with the theater’s resident Dracula, and hear actual accounts of the strange happenings within the Coronado walls while being taken on a nooks and cranny tour of the venue.

Some guests may smell the cigar aroma of the Coronado’s visionary and owner Willard Van Matre, witness a shadowy figure float by, or hear a dog barking without cause.

General Admission tickets start at $24, and are available now at coronadopac.org or by calling 815-968-5222. All proceeds benefit the preservation of the Coronado’s original Grand Barton Organ.

Spirited Ghost Tours are not recommended for children younger than 10 and kids under six are not permitted.

