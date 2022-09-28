Freeport woman dies after home explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials confirmed Wednesday that Bonnie Bawinkel has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital.

Bonnie and her husband, Al Bawinkel were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport.

No further information has been released at this time.

Family and friends started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Bawinkels days after the explosion.

