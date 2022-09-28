Forreston volleyball raises more than $6K for teaching battling cancer

FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Every year, Forreston girls volleyball plays a “Volley for a Cure” match, where the team hosts a fundraiser to raise money for someone in the community battling cancer. This year’s game was played Tuesday night against Milledgeville.

Kelly Leddy is a seventh grade Forreston Language Arts teacher and Milledgeville native. She’s going through ovarian cancer treatment. Forreston sold t-shirts, baked goods, walking tacos, and held a silent auction as part of the fundraiser. The benefit match raised more than $6,000. Williams said it made sense to help Leddy and her family.

“We’re here to support her, do what we can to just alleviate and help with some of the financial burden of what she’s going through. Show her how much we’re here for her. She’s not fighting this battle alone.”

“We’re here to support her because Forreston is family,” said eighth grader Nevaeah Scheffner.

“I had Mrs. Leddy last year. She’s an amazing teacher... When she first got cancer, I wrote letters to her. Because she got cancer like right after school was out. So I wrote letters to her, encouraging her to stay strong.”

Forreston went on to defeat Milledgeville in three sets 21-25, 25-15, 25-13.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.