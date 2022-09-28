FIRST ALERT: Frost Advisory issued for most of the Stateline overnight, early Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another spell of chilly early autumn air has descended upon the Stateline, and the coolest temperatures may still be yet to come.

After high temperatures only managed to make it into the upper 50s to near 60° during the day, clear skies Tuesday evening are allowing temperatures to cool rather quickly. As winds gradually diminish during the night, that cooling trend will only accelerate. When all is said and done, temperatures are ticketed for 37° in Rockford, with undoubtedly cooler conditions in our outlying areas, making the prospect for frost a very real one.

Most of us will see temperatures below 37°, all of us will see the lighter winds and clear skies needed for frost development. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Frost isn’t a slam dunk to occur in the City of Rockford proper, but it’s a distinct possibility. What’s much more certain is the likelihood of frost in the outlying portions of Winnebago County, which is why Winnebago County is among the nine counties under a Frost Advisory between midnight and 8:00am Wednesday. Tender vegetation should be covered or brought inside, if possible, to avoid being damaged.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the Stateline through early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is set to dominate from start to finish again on Wednesday. However, much as has been the case the past couple days, a northerly wind will again restrict temperatures, with highs likely only to reach the lower 60s.

Sunshine will dominate again Wednesday, though northerly winds will keep temperatures on the chilly side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Wednesday will remain well below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies and even lighter winds Wednesday night mean that frost is again a very distinct possibility. In fact, it’s possible Wednesday night could prove to be even colder than Tuesday night.

Sunshine is to dominate once again on Thursday. A notable difference, though, will be in the form of a subtle wind shift to the southeast. That, alone, should allow temperatures to approach levels more typical of late September.

Another sun-splashed day is on tap Thursday, though a wind shift should warm us up a touch. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A subtle wind shift to the southeast should allow more seasonable temperatures to return Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Finally, by Friday, temperatures are to, at long last, surge above normal, if only slightly so. Friday’s forecast high of 73° is to be the first of eight straight days expected to feature 70°+ high temperatures, taking us well into the month of October. As for rainfall, there’s little to no rain in our forecast for at least the next ten days.

Temperatures on Friday will head back above normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

