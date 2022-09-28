Early voting in Rockford begins Thursday

Voting early in Illinois is easy and safe for registered voters.
By Jordan Lindvall
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents get ready to rock the vote in Rockford, as early voting kicks off Thursday, September 29 in the city and statewide.

According to state statute, voters can cast their ballots beginning 40 days before Election Day. Voting early can be done at the main office of the Rockford Board of Elections, at 301 S. Sixth Street in Rockford. Open hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for now and will expand to include weekends and evenings closer to the general elections.

According to executive director Stacy Bixby, “Voting early is a right all registered voters can take advantage of. Doing so can provide convenience, the avoidance of lines, crowds or inclement weather, and allows voters to plan ahead.”

Voting by mail may be the easiest way for voters to make their voices heard before election day. All requests to vote by mail must be received by the Election Authority by November 3, 2022 and vote by Mail ballots must be postmarked for return by the General Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

“As we look forward to Election Day, we want to take this opportunity to encourage all eligible citizens to register to vote,” Bixby added.

