Broadway Florist closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October.

The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929.

Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all decorations including themed décor for Christmas, Easter, summer and fall.

