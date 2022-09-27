Veterans honored with renamed street

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park city officials and veterans gathered in the Valley Produce parking lot on Alpine Rd. Monday afternoon to debut a new and meaningful name of a new road.

The name of the new road is called Veterans Memorial Highway, it is located off of Alpine Rd. between East Riverside Blvd. and Illinois Highway 173.

The name is a dedication of the honor the men and women who served in all branches of military.

