Veterans honored with renamed street

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park city officials and veterans gathered in the Valley Produce parking lot on Alpine Rd. Monday afternoon to debut a new and meaningful name of a new road.

The name of the new road is called Veterans Memorial Highway, it is located off of Alpine Rd. between East Riverside Blvd. and Illinois Highway 173.

The name is a dedication of the honor the men and women who served in all branches of military.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
Two Rockford police officers placed on leave after 17-year-old shot during domestic incident.
Two Rockford officers on leave pending teen shooting investigation
Man dead after exiting vehicle in motion to avoid altercation
FHN Hospital to discontinue inpatient pediatric services

Latest News

Belvidere opens new storage facility.
New storage facility opens in Belvidere
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Coroner identifies woman who died in crash over the weekend in Rockford
The Rockford Park District has implemented changes to this year's Greater Rockford Golf Classic...
Rockford golf icon Lloyd McWilliams dies at 76
Northwesterly winds will keep us cooler for at least a few more days.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 9/26/2022