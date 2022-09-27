Season’s first frost possible this week, though warming in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One day after briefly warming up to more seasonable levels, another round of cool air has invaded the Stateline as a new week begins.

High temperatures Monday struggled to climb into the middle 60s in the warmest communities, while others were fortunate to have even reached the 60° mark. Clear skies Monday evening will allow temperatures to fall with ease, but it’ll also provide ideal viewing conditions of Jupiter, which will be closer to Earth than at any point in nearly six decades! What’s more, it won’t get closer to Earth in more than a century. It’s to be visible Monday evening, first low in the horizon to the east, then southeast. By the best viewing time shortly before 1:00am, we’ll want to be looking due south, about halfway up in the sky. Early risers will also have a chance to see Jupiter. They’ll just have to look in more of a westerly direction before sunrise.

Skies should be clear for most of Monday night, allowing for nearly perfect viewing of Jupiter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Jupiter will be closer to Earth tonight than at any point in the past 59 years, and it won't be this close again until 2129. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine is anticipated for much of the day Tuesday, though, much like Monday, clouds will develop in the afternoon hours, in at least partial form. A still-respectable northwesterly breeze will again greatly impact temperatures, with highs not forecast to get out of the 50s anywhere in the Stateline.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Tuesday, but northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few more clouds are likely to be overhead in the afternoon Tuesday, much like on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Tuesday aren't to get out of the 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A completely clear sky and considerably lighter breeze Tuesday night will allow for even more rapid cooling. In fact, come Wednesday morning, it’s entirely possible many of us will wake up to having frost on the ground. It won’t likely happen everywhere, but at the very least it’ll occur in patches. The same is entirely possible Thursday morning as well.

It's not a slam dunk, but it's entirely possible that most, if not all of the Stateline is to see frost early Wednesday and Thursday mornings. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite unlimited sunshine being likely on Wednesday, only modest improvements can be expected in the temperature department, thanks to the persistence of our northerly wind. Still, we should manage to get into the lower 60s, as the wind is expected to be less of a factor than in previous days.

Unlimited sun is back on Wednesday, though northerly winds will keep our temperatures on the cooler side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Only modest improvements are on the way Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More substantial improvements are likely Thursday, as our wind pivots to more of a southeasterly direction. By that time, temperatures should reach the middle and upper 60s. Further warming is to continue Friday, when temperatures are likely to return to the 70s.

Temperatures by Thursday will at least sniff normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's likely that we return to the 70s on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once 70s do ultimately arrive, they’re not to go anywhere anytime soon. Current modeling suggests that each of October’s first six days could post a high temperature of 70° or above!

