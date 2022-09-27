Season’s first frost possible this week, though warming in view
Several 70s appear a very good bet as October arrives
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One day after briefly warming up to more seasonable levels, another round of cool air has invaded the Stateline as a new week begins.
High temperatures Monday struggled to climb into the middle 60s in the warmest communities, while others were fortunate to have even reached the 60° mark. Clear skies Monday evening will allow temperatures to fall with ease, but it’ll also provide ideal viewing conditions of Jupiter, which will be closer to Earth than at any point in nearly six decades! What’s more, it won’t get closer to Earth in more than a century. It’s to be visible Monday evening, first low in the horizon to the east, then southeast. By the best viewing time shortly before 1:00am, we’ll want to be looking due south, about halfway up in the sky. Early risers will also have a chance to see Jupiter. They’ll just have to look in more of a westerly direction before sunrise.
Bright sunshine is anticipated for much of the day Tuesday, though, much like Monday, clouds will develop in the afternoon hours, in at least partial form. A still-respectable northwesterly breeze will again greatly impact temperatures, with highs not forecast to get out of the 50s anywhere in the Stateline.
A completely clear sky and considerably lighter breeze Tuesday night will allow for even more rapid cooling. In fact, come Wednesday morning, it’s entirely possible many of us will wake up to having frost on the ground. It won’t likely happen everywhere, but at the very least it’ll occur in patches. The same is entirely possible Thursday morning as well.
Despite unlimited sunshine being likely on Wednesday, only modest improvements can be expected in the temperature department, thanks to the persistence of our northerly wind. Still, we should manage to get into the lower 60s, as the wind is expected to be less of a factor than in previous days.
More substantial improvements are likely Thursday, as our wind pivots to more of a southeasterly direction. By that time, temperatures should reach the middle and upper 60s. Further warming is to continue Friday, when temperatures are likely to return to the 70s.
Once 70s do ultimately arrive, they’re not to go anywhere anytime soon. Current modeling suggests that each of October’s first six days could post a high temperature of 70° or above!
