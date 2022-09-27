Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office release the name of the woman who died in a car crash Saturday in Rockford.

The coroner says around 7:15 a.m., 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman was involved in a two-car crash at East State Street and New Towne Drive.

Medics quickly rushed her to a local hospital, where she later died.

An autopsy performed Monday indicated she died from blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen.

The investigation by Rockford police is ongoing.

