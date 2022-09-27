Rockford man faces attempted murder after shooting at Days Inn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Cherry Valley hotel.
Oshay Simmons, of Rockford, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Officers were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20., for reports of a shooting victim inside they Days Inn on Lyford Road, Cherry Valley.
Officials say Simmons knew the shooting victim. After a short police chase and K-9 pursuit, he was taken into custody.
He’s currently held at the Winnebago County jail.
