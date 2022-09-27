Rockford man faces attempted murder after shooting at Days Inn

Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot, then walked into the building asking for help.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Cherry Valley hotel.

Oshay Simmons, of Rockford, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20., for reports of a shooting victim inside they Days Inn on Lyford Road, Cherry Valley.

Officials say Simmons knew the shooting victim. After a short police chase and K-9 pursuit, he was taken into custody.

He’s currently held at the Winnebago County jail.

