Rockford man faces attempted murder after shooting at Days Inn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Cherry Valley hotel.

Oshay Simmons, of Rockford, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20., for reports of a shooting victim inside they Days Inn on Lyford Road, Cherry Valley.

Officials say Simmons knew the shooting victim. After a short police chase and K-9 pursuit, he was taken into custody.

He’s currently held at the Winnebago County jail.

