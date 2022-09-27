Rockford golf icon Lloyd McWilliams dies at 76

McWilliams won five Rockford Men’s City Championships before becoming a nationally recognized youth instructor
The Rockford Park District has implemented changes to this year's Greater Rockford Golf Classic...
The Rockford Park District has implemented changes to this year's Greater Rockford Golf Classic to help accommodate more golfers.(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District announced that Rockford youth golf instructor Lloyd McWilliams has died at age 76. McWilliams had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer prior to his passing.

McWilliams was a standout in the Rockford golf community as a player and as an instructor. The late golfer won five Rockford City Men’s Championships and three Gold Medal Classic tournaments. Lloyd’s work led him to become an inductee of the Greater Rockford Golf Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Rockford legend made some of his biggest impacts later in his golf career, as McWilliams became a PGA professional instructor at age 63. McWilliams’ teaching earned him national recognition when he was named a 2014 U.S. Kids top 50 junior instructor.

“Lloyd was clearly inspirational and transformed our community’s youth, adults, and senior golfers into not only better golfers, but better people,” Rockford Park District Operations Manager David Spencer said.

“We will continue Lloyd’s legacy through many programs here at the RPD, but will not be able to replace him, he is already missed,” Spencer added.

