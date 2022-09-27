Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy nature.

Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Rockford will host a weekend-long opportunity to do just that. It’s called “Autumn at the Arboretum,” and it’s open to the public, free of charge.

From Friday, Oct. 7 through the 9, visitors and families can participate in several self-guided activities, including a smartphone tour highlighting fall colors and different points of interest throughout the arboretum’s 155-acres of paths, trails, and gardens.

Throughout the weekend, nature lovers can take a self-guided fall-themed scavenger hunt on their journey through the grounds.

Special programming includes a free presentation, “Faded Glory: The Autumn Garden,” featuring author and director of Reiman Gardens, Ed Lyon, on defining and creating a spectacular fall garden.

The final day of “Autumn at the Arboretum” promises tons of family fun with activity and game stations, a straw bale maze, a cake walk, an animal demonstration by Hoo Haven, community organization activity booths, live music and a doggy costume contest. Pizza Fresca Cuccina will also be onsite Sunday with delicious eats for purchase.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.