Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’

Fall games, changing colors and smiling families that's what you can find as you head over to Klehm Arboretum And Botanic Gardens during its week-long event.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy nature.

Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Rockford will host a weekend-long opportunity to do just that. It’s called “Autumn at the Arboretum,” and it’s open to the public, free of charge.

From Friday, Oct. 7 through the 9, visitors and families can participate in several self-guided activities, including a smartphone tour highlighting fall colors and different points of interest throughout the arboretum’s 155-acres of paths, trails, and gardens.

Throughout the weekend, nature lovers can take a self-guided fall-themed scavenger hunt on their journey through the grounds.

Special programming includes a free presentation, “Faded Glory: The Autumn Garden,” featuring author and director of Reiman Gardens, Ed Lyon, on defining and creating a spectacular fall garden.

The final day of “Autumn at the Arboretum” promises tons of family fun with activity and game stations, a straw bale maze, a cake walk, an animal demonstration by Hoo Haven, community organization activity booths, live music and a doggy costume contest. Pizza Fresca Cuccina will also be onsite Sunday with delicious eats for purchase.

