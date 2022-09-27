Rockford awarded $170K+ for law enforcement support

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) Tuesday announced new federal funding for law enforcement technical support in Rockford.

The city of Rockford is one of three recipients in the 17th Congressional District awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.

“It’s vital that our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep folks safe,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “This year’s JAG grants will help police departments in Moline, Peoria and Rockford improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment to help them best serve their communities.”

The JAG program provides critical justice funding to state and local jurisdictions to support a range of program areas including: law enforcement, prosecution, indigent defense, courts, crime prevention and education, corrections and community corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, planning, evaluation, technology improvement, and crime victim and witness initiatives and mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.