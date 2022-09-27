Ready-to-eat meats recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. recalls various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible listeria contamination.
Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. recalls various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible listeria contamination.(U.S. Department of Agriculture)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. is recalling various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 87,382 pounds of various meat products were included in the recall.

The meat items were produced from July 7 to Sept. 9 and were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri.

FSIS urges consumers to check back frequently to view updated labels.

The list of products and product codes for the RTE meat products that are subject to recall can be found on USDA.gov and includes all package sizes for all products with the affected lot codes.

The products also have the establishment number “EST 20917″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness.

FSIS says the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

