Picture-perfect sessions are back at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Source: Anderson Japanese Gardens Facebook Page
Source: Anderson Japanese Gardens Facebook Page(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Always wanted a professional photography session with Anderson Japanese Gardens as the backdrop? Well, here’s your chance.

“Portraits in the Gardens” are back for its third year offering admission to guests and photographers without the need for sitting or special use fees.

From 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays Oct. 5 and 12, and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the gardens will allow individual, small group and special occasion photography entrance for just the price of general admission.

Come and utilize the vibrant fall foliage as part of your most cherished memories. For more information and restrictions visit the Anderson Japanese Gardens website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says
J HANLEY ST. ATT. CONFERENCE
More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Fall games, changing colors and smiling families that's what you can find as you head over to...
Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’
Jobs
Bustos: Thousands of better-paying jobs brought to Illinois since 2020
Police lights
Man dead, one in critical condition after crash in Boone County
Photo of the council meeting
DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals