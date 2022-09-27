Picture-perfect sessions are back at Anderson Japanese Gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Always wanted a professional photography session with Anderson Japanese Gardens as the backdrop? Well, here’s your chance.

“Portraits in the Gardens” are back for its third year offering admission to guests and photographers without the need for sitting or special use fees.

From 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays Oct. 5 and 12, and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the gardens will allow individual, small group and special occasion photography entrance for just the price of general admission.

Come and utilize the vibrant fall foliage as part of your most cherished memories. For more information and restrictions visit the Anderson Japanese Gardens website.

