New storage facility opens in Belvidere

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boxed Up Self-Storage opened a new facility in Belvidere on Monday, located at 1930 West Chrysler Dr.

This is the first venue in Belvidere and the sixth in the Rockford region.

The facility is adjacent to the FCA building and the facility will be monitored by a state-of-the-art security system.

The structure has 154 garage-style units and 11 different unit sizes with prices starting off at $75 per unit.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

