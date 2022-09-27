First Responders urge people not to drive while distracted

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal accident on a Boone County road Monday raises concerns about safety. Some experts point to distracted driving as a big reason for the climbing accident totals. This includes Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Brian Kunce.

Kunce responded to the fatal accident Monday, but as soon as he sat down to do an interview with 23 News on Tuesday about safe driving, he was called to another car crash.

“Today we had a vehicle that rear ended a dump truck, the gentleman fell asleep at the wheel,” Kunce said.

Luckily, there were only minor injuries, but Kunce says incidents like that are cropping up too often in the county.

“People are distracted and speeding, whether they’re under the influence, on the phone, falling asleep, there are so many different things that cause the accidents,” he told 23 News.

In fact, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation, fatal crashes in Boone County have already surpassed the total number for 2020, and there’s still a quarter of the year left. Paul Wappel with IDOT says people caught driving distracted will be punished, because that behavior ends lives.

“You can spend time in jail, you can get fined quite a bit of money as well. not to mention negatively impacting your life potentially for the rest of your life,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
J HANLEY ST. ATT. CONFERENCE
More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Sustain Rockford holds meeting on reducing food waste
Sustain Rockford holds meeting on reducing food waste
Roe’s commitment to Rochelle during his time as a senator resulted in construction of the...
Rochelle overpass dedicated to late Illinois Senator
Photo of Rock River Valley Pantry
President Biden promises to end child hunger by 2030
Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot, then walked into the building asking for help.
Rockford man faces attempted murder after shooting at Days Inn
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the vast majority of the Stateline.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 9/27/2022